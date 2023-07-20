IHC declares super tax on high income businesses ‘unconstitutional’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has struck down the imposition of a super-tax on high-income businesses.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan delivered the reserved verdict on Thursday, declaring the controversial tax as unconstitutional.

The court ruling deemed all notices of demand and recovery related to the proposed super-tax to be null and void, providing relief to the affected businesses.

Additionally, the court also struck down Section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance, further nullifying the legal basis for the tax.

The petitioners, who contested the validity of the super-tax, were represented by prominent legal counsel, including Salman Akram Raja and Adnan Haider Randhawa, among others.

They argued that the imposition of such a tax was unjust and detrimental to the growth of high-income businesses.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had announced the tax in his budget speech last month. The super tax will apply to people earning Rs500 million annually or more. In the original budget proposal, it was levied on people earning Rs300 million per annum but conditions were later relaxed.

The Supreme Court had okayed the super-tax set at 4% for all industries in February. The government had originally levied it at 10% for some industries and at 4% for others.

The Lahore High Court had also approved the tax but had added that the rules did not allow a tax higher than 4%.