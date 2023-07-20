Nawaz Sharif ditches plan for immediate return to Pakistan

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has reportedly abandoned the decision to return home immediately.

The decision regarding Nawaz’s return home will now be made in September.

The former premier will reach London from Dubai on July 24 and hold important meetings.

Nawaz had travelled to Saudi Arabia and Dubai before Eidul Azha with his family members.

Around a week go, the PML-N leader and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had reportedly reached a consensus on the appointment of a caretaker set-up for the upcoming general elections.

The breakthrough occurred during a meeting between the two top guns in Dubai.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting between Nawaz and Zardari resulted in an agreement to hold the elections promptly, addressing key concerns related to electoral reforms and the supervisory set-up.