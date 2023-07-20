OnePlus 12 Global launch rumoured for January 2024 with impressive specs and features

The global launch of the OnePlus 12 is now rumoured for January 2024, as per tipster Max Jambor. Initially, it was believed to be released in China in December, but the launch will now include India and other countries as well.

Although OnePlus has not made any official announcements, leaked renders have given us a glimpse of the smartphone’s design.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

The smartphone will boast a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

On the camera front, it will feature four lenses - a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 64MP periscope with 3x optical zoom, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

Powering the OnePlus 12 will be a substantial 5,400 mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.