No pillion riding in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10

The Sindh government has banned pillion riding in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10 [July 27 to July 29].

It issued a notification on Thursday with a list of rules being imposed for the first 10 days of Muharram. They are being imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia.

The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services.