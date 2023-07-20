Interior Ministry decides to deploy army throughout country during Muharram

The Interior Ministry has decided to deploy the army throughout the country during Muharram.

A notification issued in this regard says the army deployment has been sanctioned across the country under Article 245.

The Interior Ministry has sent a letter to the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir along with the four provinces.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab Home Department had imposed Section 144 during the first 10 days of Muharram to maintain law and order, and also summoned the Pakistan Army to ensure public safety.

An official notification was also issued.

The notification outlined several other restrictions to maintain security during religious observances.

These measures include a ban on taking out processions, gatherings, and any activities that may lead to potential disruptions of public order.