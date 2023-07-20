National security was jeopardized by cypher conspiracy: IPP President

“National security was jeopardized by cypher conspiracy,” commented Abdul Aleem Khan, President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), on Thursday following the shocking revelations made by Azam Khan.

The shocking disclosure was prompted by Azam Khan, the former principal secretary to ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan during the PTI government.

According to Azam Khan’s statement, he presented a cypher document to Imran Khan, which reportedly garnered enthusiastic approval from the PTI chief. The document was described as containing sensitive information, with Imran Khan allegedly referring to its contents as a “US blunder.” However, instead of handling the matter with confidentiality, it appears that Khan saw an opportunity to exploit the information for political gain.

Speaking on Thursday, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan expressed strong condemnation for those involved in the alleged conspiracy, stating that lies and misleading narratives could not protect the politics of sedition.

He accused the PTI chief of causing immense damage to the country’s economy and foreign relations through their conspiratorial politics.

“The actions of PTI have wreaked havoc on our nation, compromising our economy and foreign relationships,” asserted Abdul Aleem Khan.

He further said that the apparent plot to play with national security should not go unpunished, with Imran Khan being held accountable for his actions.

Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that Azam Khan’s testimony was sufficient to expose the truth, and he believes that more individuals will come forward to corroborate the claims.

He stated that this revelation solidifies the reason why the IPP was established – to counter anti-national agendas and protect the interests of the nation.

The IPP President went on to highlight that the Prime Minister’s House was previously a hotspot of nefarious conspiracies, and now, with this recent revelation, it becomes evident that the cypher drama was a carefully orchestrated one-man script, devised solely for political purposes.