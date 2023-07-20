Tribal women ‘paraded naked, raped’ in India’s Manipur

A distressing video has emerged showing two women from the Kuki-Zomi tribal community in India’s Manipur being stripped, paraded naked, and even sexually assaulted by a group of men.

The video, which went viral on social media, has ignited a wave of anger and condemnation, prompting widespread protests and demands for justice.

The heinous assault on the women reportedly took place in May but only came to national attention recently when the video surfaced online.

On May 4, the women were gang-raped in a field in Kangpokpi district. In the shocking video, they can be seen being made to walk naked down a road and towards a field by a mob.

Some of the men can be seen dragging the victims towards a field and forcibly groping them.

In a police complaint that was filed on May 18, the victims had also alleged that the younger woman was “brutally gang raped in the broad daylight”.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the incident occurred in a village within the Kangpokpi district, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May – resulting in a tragic toll of at least 130 lives lost and around 60,000 people displaced.

The police have initiated a case of gang rape and have already arrested one suspect, with assurances that others involved will also face justice.

Moreover, a case has been filed against ‘800-1,000’ miscreants.

The country’s lawmakers have been pressing for discussions on the issue during the monsoon session of parliament, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself expressed deep shame over the incident, vowing that no guilty parties will escape punishment.

The Supreme Court of India also reacted strongly to the horrific video, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud expressing deep concern and urging the government to take immediate and decisive action.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, the federal government has called on all social media companies to remove it from their platforms, seeking to prevent further dissemination of the disturbing content.