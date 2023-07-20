IHC warns of contempt proceedings against Islamabad police over poor murder probe

The Islamabad High Court has expressed anger over the capital police’s poor investigation into a murder case, warning that a contempt case would be initiated.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri lashed out at the SP and SDPO of the Industrial Area police, remarking that the officials appeared in court without any preparation.

If just two of your people are jailed, everything will be fine, the judge said to the SP while expressing indignation.

“If I send your IGP to jail today, you’ll see how things turn out,” the court said.

The judge said the court was tired of writing to the IGP, but the investigation was still not progressing well.

“No one cares about the order of the high court, as expenses reach the police stations,” the court remarked.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri warned he would initiate contempt of court proceedings in this case.

The SP assured the court that the investigating officer has been issued a show-cause notice, adding it will not happen in the future.

The judge further thrashed the police officer that a subordinate has been issued a notice, asking why he did not fulfill his own responsibility.

He thundered at the police officer that if a high court summons them they should not be able to sleep at night.

“The high court’s order will not be allowed to be made fun of,” Justice Jahangiri stressed, and questioned why contempt proceedings should not be started against the police officer.

The SP Industrial Area assured the court this will not happen in the future.

Justice Jahangiri asked him to give the assurance in writing.