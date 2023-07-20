Islamabad police ban motorcycles in Red Zone until 12 Muharram

Islamabad Police has taken strict security measures by imposing a ban on the entry of motorcycles into the highly sensitive Red Zone.

The decision comes as part of the authorities’ efforts to enhance security protocols and ensure the safety of citizens and key government installations within the area.

Starting today, motorcycles will not be permitted to enter the Red Zone until 12 Muharram, as announced by a police spokesperson.

To facilitate citizens and ensure their access to the Red Zone, a reliable shuttle service has been initiated from three designated points.

These points are Serena Chowk, Parade Avenue, and Nadra Chowk.

The police spokesperson emphasized that this temporary restriction is essential to uphold the safety of all individuals visiting and residing in the area. The ban will be strictly enforced to prevent any unauthorized access and curb any potential security threats.