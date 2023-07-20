WhatsApp on Wear OS: Messaging on your wrist!

WhatsApp has expanded its reach to Wear OS smartwatches, offering official support for devices running Wear OS 3 or newer.

While Wear OS devices could already receive notifications from WhatsApp via Bluetooth sync, this new development allows users to respond to messages directly from their wrists.

The standalone app for WhatsApp on Wear OS was released following a beta app launch in May.

With this app, users can respond to messages using text, voice messages, emojis, or quick replies generated by the app.

It also enables voice calls and operates independently of a smartphone, particularly for smartwatches with LTE connectivity.

This move is expected to enhance the appeal of Wear OS watches for the vast number of WhatsApp users worldwide.

The timing of this announcement aligns with the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung is expected to debut its Galaxy Watch 6 series with Android 13-derived Wear OS 4.

As a result, Wear OS users, including those with older hardware compatible with Wear OS 3, can now enjoy added functionality through the WhatsApp app.

While the app isn’t yet available on the Google Play Store, users can install it from APKMirror.