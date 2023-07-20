Court issues notice to PIMS doctors over Imran’s fake medical report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the district and sessions court in Lahore to file a defamation suit against the doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and Polyclinic hospitals, alleging that they prepared a “fake medical report against Imran Khan.”

The petition states that the doctors had prepared a fake medical report against Imran Khan, and based on this report, a press conference was held.

Due to the actions of the doctors at Pims Hospital, the reputation of the PTI chairman was damaged, and as a result, the court has been requested to issue a notice of Rs10 billion penalty to the doctors.

Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj and Dr. Sajid Zaki of Pims Hospital have been named as parties in the petition. Additionally, Dr. Irshad Hussain, Dr. Asfandyar Khan, and Dr. Syed Mehdi Hasan Naqvi have also been included as parties.

Upon this, Judge Qamar Abbas heard the PTI petition on Thursday and issued notices to the five doctors of Pims, requesting them to submit their responses until September 13.

The court also ordered Chairman PTI to deposit a Rs 15,000 court fee.