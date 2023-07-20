Two cops martyred, nine injured in Khyber suicide bombing

Two police officers were martyred while nine others – including seven cops – sustained injuries in an explosion, apparently a suicide blast, outside the gate of a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bara Bazar area on Thursday, Samaa TV reported.

As per reports, miscreants launched an attack on the office of Tehsil Bara, prompting heavy firing from both sides, leaving residents and authorities on high alert.

The blast, which caused panic and destruction in the area, resulted in severe damage to nearby buildings.

The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. According to city police, the terrorists used heavy arms and ammunition including SMG rifles, sniper thermal vision, and M4 weapons and targeted police personnel from a distance of 30 meters.

The injured were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar., said police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Warsak Arshad Khan reported that the officials were fired upon during a shift change, facing a hail of 17 bullets.

The suicide attack on the law enforcers occurred when police were checking people entering the tehsil compound.

KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat confirmed that the attack was led by two terrorists who tried to enter the compound – which houses a cell of the counter-terrorism Department (CTD), Bara Police Station, and government offices.

The martyrs include Bahadur Sher and Tayyab, who valiantly faced the harrowing attack on Tehsil Compound.

Reports of an attack on the police had already been relayed by the intelligence agency on July 13, said an official, adding that swiftly responding to the sound of gunfire, the officers were able to contain the situation promptly, minimizing the extent of damage caused.

Khyber’s security was further bolstered by the authorities, who prevented the suicide attackers from entering the compound, effectively thwarting their nefarious intentions.

PM condemns blast in Bara Bazar

Following the incident, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of policemen in the blast incident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He said the police personnel halted the suspects by risking their lives and foiled the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.

“The personnel of the law enforcing agencies ensure the safety of the people by risking their lives,” he added.

He said he, along with the whole nation pay tributes to the brave troops of the Police.

This incident comes just two days after a suicide blast in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which left 8 people injured near a security forces vehicle.

Sadly, the province has seen an alarming rise in terrorism-related incidents this year, with a total of 146 policemen martyred in various terrorist attacks throughout the region.