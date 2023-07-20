Cop martyred, 10 injured in Khyber suicide bombing

One police officer was martyred while several others sustained injuries in an explosion, apparently a suicide blast, outside the gate of a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bara Bazar area on Thursday, Samaa TV reported.

As per reports, miscreants launched an attack on the office of Tehsil Bara, prompting heavy firing from both sides, leaving residents and authorities on high alert.

The blast, which caused panic and destruction in the area, resulted in severe damage to nearby buildings.

The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The injured were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar., said police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Warsak Arshad Khan reported that the officials were fired upon during a shift change, facing a hail of 17 bullets.

The attackers managed to escape following the shooting, leading to an ongoing search operation in the vicinity to apprehend them.

This incident comes just two days after a suicide blast in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which left 8 people injured near a security forces vehicle.

Sadly, the province has seen an alarming rise in terrorism-related incidents this year, with a total of 146 policemen martyred in various terrorist attacks throughout the region.

More to follow….