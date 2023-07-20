NEPRA approves increase in electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit for May

Electricity consumers will pay Rs21.10 billion extra in next month’s bills.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs1.90 per unit for the month of May.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The increase will be applicable to all customers of the electricity distribution companies except lifeline consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.

The hike will not be applicable to K-electric customers either.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency had requested for an increase of Rs2.05 per unit.

The Nepra had heard the fuel price adjustment request on July 5.