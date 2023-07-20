‘Rare’ EF3 tornado destroys Pfizer plant in North Carolina

A Pfizer warehouse full of COVID-19 vaccines has been destroyed by a tornado in North Carolina

A powerful tornado tore through North Carolina, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, with the Pfizer manufacturing facility in Rocky Mount taking a direct hit.

The tornado, which started near Nashville around 12:35 pm, packed winds of up to 150 mph as it carved a path of devastation, causing injuries to 16 people and damaging at least 89 buildings in its path.

The Pfizer facility, sprawled over 250 acres and boasting 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space, is one of the largest sterile injectable facilities in the world.

This site is responsible for producing nearly 25% of all sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals, with approximately 400 million units leaving its premises annually.

The extensive range of medications manufactured at the facility includes vials, syringes, IV bags, anesthesia, analgesia, therapeutics, anti-infectives, and neuromuscular blockers.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone reported that the warehouse at the Pfizer plant sustained severe damage, with approximately 50,000 pallets of medicines scattered and damaged amid the heavy rain and gale-force winds.

While the storm wrought destruction, there were no reports of any fatalities, but several homes lost their roofs and power lines were knocked down across Nash County.

As the tornado bore down on the area, Pfizer employees rushed to seek shelter in designated safety zones. One employee recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the lights inside the facility flickered just before a deafening sound “like a bomb went off” echoed through the building. Fortunately, the worst of the storm lasted for only about a minute or 90 seconds.

The EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale, which measures tornado intensity based on wind speed, classified the tornado that struck the Pfizer facility as an EF-3 storm, with wind speeds up to 165 mph. Videos shared on social media depicted the sheer force of the tornado, churning up debris and causing chaos in the surrounding area.

Dortches Mayor Jackie Vick expressed her relief that, despite the extensive damage, there were no reported fatalities.

She described the tornado’s sudden onset, transforming clear skies into pitch blackness within moments. The storm also caused road closures along I-95 in North Carolina, as trees were uprooted during the tornado’s fury.