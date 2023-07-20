Dollar retains its upward trend against rupee

The American dollar continuous to increase in value against the rupee.

In the interbank exchange market, the dollar further edged past the rupee by Re1 a little past noon on Thursday.

It is being traded for Rs284.80 now.

In the open market also, the American currency gained Re1 and obtained a value of Rs290.

Meanwhile, at the closing of the trade day on Wednesday, the greenback’s value increased by Rs2 in the open market, reaching Rs290.

In the interbank market, the value of the American currency rose by 36 paisas, reaching Rs283.40.

The US dollar closed at Rs283.80 with an increase of 76 paisas.