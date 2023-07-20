Punjab CTD nabs 4 terror suspects ahead of Ashura

In anticipation of potential terrorist activities during the holy month of Muharram, Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken swift action, apprehending four suspected terrorists in Rawalpindi during an intelligence-based operation.

The CTD officials reported that the arrested individuals have affiliations with notorious terrorist groups such as Daesh, TTP, and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), and were believed to have been planning dangerous acts within Rawalpindi.

During the operation, law enforcement confiscated a significant amount of dangerous materials, including explosives, detonators, safety fuses, and cash, which were allegedly in the possession of the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Ajmal Amin, Feroze, Hamid Bashir, and Owais Shah.

The investigation is ongoing as the authorities continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the public during the sacred month of Muharram.