Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in 1st test

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets to win the first Test against in Galle on Thursday (today), taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Men in Green asserted their dominance in the 2-match series, taking a 1-0 lead as they resumed their run-chase at 48-3, with their skipper and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease.

Babar Azam, showcased his flair by playing a remarkable knock of 24 runs, supported by five boundaries, before being caught by Prabath Jayasuriya.

On the other hand, Imam-ul-Haq was the star of the nail-biting match as his fifty in the second innings guided Pakistan to a four-wicket win against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Moreover, Saud Shakeel’s innings came to an end as he was dismissed after scoring 30 runs off 38 balls, unable to stay at the crease till the conclusion of the innings.

This is Pakistan’s first win in Test cricket for a year.

On Wednesday, they lost three wickets in a tricky 131-run chase on day four after spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed helped them bowl Sri Lanka out for 279.

The visitors reached 48 for 3 at stumps in Galle, needing another 83 to take the lead in the series

The second Test will start on Monday (July 24) in Colombo.