PM Shehbaz and his son acquitted in money laundering case

The accountability court of Lahore on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the money laundering case.

The court announced the reserved verdict today.

During the court proceeding, the court accepted the applications and acquitted Shehbaz and Hamza, citing that a lack of conclusive evidence that proves without a doubt the suspects had not committed the crime they were accused of.

PM Shehbaz and his family were facing charges of laundering billions of rupees through accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.