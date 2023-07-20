SC summons Imran Khan on plea against his nomination in lawyer’s murder case

The Supreme Court has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan on a petition against his nomination in the murder case of a lawyer in Quetta.

The apex court was hearing the PTI chairman’s plea against his nomination in the murder case of Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar in the first week of June.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Yahya Afridi was hearing the application. The bench also includes Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The lawyer had been allegedly shot dead in Quetta by unidentified assailants while he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court.

The Balochistan High Court had rejected Imran Khan’s petition, while the SC had issued a notice to the advocate general and prosecutor general of Balochistan.

Justice Afridi remarked that the petitioner will first have to appear in court for any relief.

“To get relief, a petitioner has to surrender himself,” the judge said, and told Imran Khan’s lawyer to convey to his client to appear personally.

The judge then told the counsel not to bring his client today, but on Monday at 10:30am. The bench adjourned further hearing till then.

At the outset, on being asked if Imran Khan can appear in court today, his lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said he can in an hour.

Justice Afridi remarked that it would be better for him to appear once the response of the federal government’s lawyer is submitted.

The issue is the appearance of the PTI chairman before a JIT formed to probe into the lawyer’s murder, Amanullah Kanrani said.

Khosa retorted that they did not recognize the JIT.

Justice Afridi remarked that for any interim relief, the petitioner will have to come to the court. He has to appear in court himself to get a bail or the FIR quashed.

The Balochistan prosecutor general requested for some time to submit the government’s reply, while the Supreme Court gave time to all the parties to submit their replies.

The PTI chief’s lawyer said the case against his client was filed based on speculation.

Justice Afridi remarked the petitioner had challenged the entire FIR. “How can an FIR in a murder case be annulled?” he questioned.

Why the appropriate forum was not approach first to get the FIR dismissed, Justice Yahya asked.

Latif Khosa replied they had come to the SC after utilizing the Balochistan High Court’s option.

Justice Naqvi said the application should state that the case is baseless, adding that when the investigation officer did not call the PTI chairman a suspect, then what was the case even?

“There is a case against Imran Khan under terrorism provisions,” Khosa replied.

Justice Naqvi remarked that the investigation officer is of the opinion that the suspect is not cooperating in the probe.

“Who issued the petitioner’s non-bailable arrest warrant and how?” the judge asked.

The Balochistan government’s lawyer responded that according to their information, there is no warrant against the PTI chief.

Khosa said the widow of the deceased lawyer maintained that the PTI chairman has nothing to do with the murder, adding Abdul Razzaq Shar’s stepson had filed the case against Imran Khan.

Kanrani said that in this case, Shar’s son was the plaintiff, not his widow.