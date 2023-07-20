Google updates inactivity policy: Inactive accounts to be deleted

Google is making changes to its inactivity policy, which could result in the deletion of inactive accounts. If you have a Google account that has been inactive for two years, it will be eligible for deletion.

However, Google will not start deleting accounts until December 1, 2023. To ensure users have ample time to prevent their accounts from being deleted, warning emails will be sent out starting 8 months in advance to those at risk.

To prevent your Google Account from being deleted, simply log into it. Google will send a series of emails to both your Gmail address and recovery email account (if provided) if your account is deemed inactive. Once an account is deleted, the associated Gmail address cannot be used to create a new account.

There are various ways to keep your account active, including reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, sharing photos, downloading apps, using Google Search, and signing in to third-party apps or services using “Sign in with Google.”

Certain exemptions to the account-deletion policy apply. Accounts with YouTube channels, videos, or comments, accounts with gift cards containing a monetary balance, and accounts with published applications will not be marked as inactive, even if there has been no activity in two years. For more exemptions, users can refer to Google’s Inactive Account Policy page.