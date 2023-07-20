Heavy rainfall expected in Karachi, other parts of Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather warning for heavy rainfall across the country, with particular focus on Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The fresh monsoon rain spell is bringing in intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The recent entry of monsoon winds into eastern Sindh has been attributed to a new weather system, signaling a potential downpour that may cause flooding and damage to vulnerable properties.

The new spell of monsoon rains continues to impact various parts of the country intermittently.

For Karachi and other areas in Sindh, the weather department has marked July 21 to 23 as the period when the region is most likely to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The situation is expected to be more favorable in Punjab, with the monsoon rains potentially subsiding in the coming days. However, the authorities are keeping a close eye on the weather conditions in case of any changes.

The other parts of Pakistan, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur, as well as Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, are also expected to be affected by rain and wind-thundershowers with the potential for heavy falls.

In light of the forecast, the public is urged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Gales and strong winds may accompany the heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of property damage and disruptions to daily life.