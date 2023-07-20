Realme C53: Feature-packed smartphone with 108MP camera and powerful performance

Realme has introduced the Realme C53, a feature-packed smartphone featuring a powerful 108MP camera. Available in Champion Gold and Champion Black colors, the device boasts a robust Octa-core Chipset, ensuring smooth and responsive performance.

With 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, there’s ample space for files, apps, and media. Plus, you can expand the storage up to 2TB using an external memory card.

The Realme C53 sports a 17.13cm (6.74“) 90Hz Display, offering a stunning visual experience with a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% and peak brightness of 560nits. Its 180Hz touch sampling rate ensures smooth touch interactions.

The device excels in photography with its 108MP Ultra Clear Camera, offering various shooting modes such as Video, Night Mode, and Panoramic view. The 8MP AI Selfie camera captures stunning self-portraits with Portrait Mode and Beauty Mode support.

Powering the phone is a massive 5000mAh battery, supported by 18W Quick Charge technology for fast charging. It supports dual Nano SIM cards and a Micro SD card simultaneously, expanding connectivity options with 4G LTE support.

The realme C53’s sleek and compact design, measuring 167.2mm in length, 76.7mm in width, and approximately 7.99mm in depth, makes it comfortable to carry, weighing around 186g.

Running on realme UI T Edition, based on Android 13, the realme C53 offers a user-friendly and customizable interface. The device also features various sensors such as Magnetic Induction, Light, Proximity, Gyro-meter, and Acceleration, enhancing its usability. Navigation is supported by GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO, ensuring accurate positioning.

The realme C53 comes with a 3.5mm Headset Jack, Type-C port, and a 3-Card Slot, offering versatile connectivity options. In the box, you’ll find the realme C53 smartphone, a USB Type-C Cable, a 9V/2A Power Adapter, a Protect Case, a SIM Card Needle, Quick Guide, and an Important Info Booklet, which includes the Warranty Card.