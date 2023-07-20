US again rubbishes Imran’s ‘cypher’ narrative

The United States once again dismissed allegations regarding the cypher narrative as baseless, reinforcing its stance of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, expressed his frustration with the recurring accusations, stating that he has addressed this matter numerous times before.

Miller emphasized that the accusations against the US are completely unfounded and without merit.

He reiterated that the United States remains committed to respecting the sovereignty of all countries and refrains from meddling in their internal politics.

Miller stressed that the US-Pakistan relationship is founded on mutual respect and cooperation, and any claims suggesting otherwise are simply false.

Read Also: Imran concocted cypher drama to evade no-trust move, claims Azam Khan

The cypher issue gained attention when former Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Azam Khan, recorded a statement before a magistrate under Section 164.

In his statement, Azam accused the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being involved in a deliberate conspiracy regarding the ‘cypher’.

The ex-prime minister, as revealed by Azam Khan, suggested utilizing the cypher to divert public attention by highlighting “foreign involvement” in the opposition’s no-confidence motion. Imran Khan allegedly planned to portray the situation as a foreign conspiracy in collaboration with local partners, thereby playing the victim card.

He also pointed out that these baseless allegations could harm the diplomatic ties between the two nations. The US State Department urged all parties involved to exercise caution and refrain from making unsubstantiated claims that could further strain international relations.

The cipher issue has been a subject of contention, leading to tensions between the governments of Pakistan and the US. However, the US has consistently denied any involvement or knowledge of the alleged conspiracy.