India’s second deluge of flood waters raises concerns

India has once again released a substantial amount of flood waters into the Chenab River, sparking concerns among neighboring communities downstream.

The release of floodwaters for the second time has further exacerbated the already tense situation.

The water inflow at the Head Marala point has reached a staggering 138,272 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 120,252 cusecs - marking a record high.

As the Chenab River continues to rise, authorities and disaster management agencies are on high alert.

This recent release of flood waters comes at a critical time when the region is already grappling with natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Head Khanki has also not been spared from the surge, with an inflow of water recorded at 204,637 cusecs and an outflow at 197,163 cusecs. Similarly, Head Qadirabad has experienced a substantial inflow of 177,775 cusecs, with an outflow of 159,775 cusecs.

The rapid surge in water levels could lead to devastating floods as the River Chenab has reached a low-level flood stage.

On Friday, floodwaters released by India into the Chenab River reached Khanki Barrage early, inundating thousands of acres of farmland located along the banks of the river in Wazirabad.

Elsewhere, heavy rains have caused the flows in most major rivers to rise to dangerous levels causing widespread damage.

A water war

Pakistan’s eastern neighbor, which saw heavy rains in recent weeks, has been shedding large water loads into the Chenab River unannounced.