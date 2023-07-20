Ukraine FM arrives in Pakistan, paving way for strengthened ties

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a momentous two-day maiden visit, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

This is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993.

A warm reception awaited the distinguished guest as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During their bilateral meeting, the two foreign ministers engaged in in-depth discussions, covering a wide range of matters of mutual interest.

Both sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in various sectors, exploring new avenues for trade, investment, and collaboration in agriculture and higher education.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity and environmental consciousness, Foreign Minister Kuleba and Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari jointly planted a sapling in the lawns of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.