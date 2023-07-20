Pakistan ready to support peace initiative for lasting stability in region: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagements, and that Pakistan is ready to support peace initiative for lasting stability in the region.

Speaking at a joint news conference along with his Ukrainian Counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Islamabad on Thursday, he said as a country in a volatile region, we understand how longstanding regional conflicts can endanger our collective security.

He said Ukrainian War has also brought difficulties for redeveloping countries in the global arena, particularly in terms of fuel, food, and fertilizer shortages and Pakistan is no exception.

He said Pakistan has great interest in promoting peace and reconciliation as well as peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister particular appreciated the Ukrainian Government for its principle stance in supporting the resolution on countering religious hatred, consistent incitements to discrimination, hostilities and violence at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He expressed the confidence that our joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relationship will be beneficial for the people of both the countries. He said we resolve to move forward in fostering cooperation and friendship between the people of Pakistan and Ukraine.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said Pakistan aspire to build mutually beneficial relationship that contributes to the prosperity and wellbeing of our nations.

He said we agreed on the importance of regular dialogue and engagement to further strengthen our bilateral ties. It was also agreed to hold meeting of various institutional mechanisms in due course.

Talking about the situation in Ukraine, the Pakistan Foreign Minister expressed a deep concern and offered Islamabad’s condolences on loss of precious lives and immense human sufferings. He said despite our own economic challenges, Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance as a gesture of solidarity with the people. He said Pakistan believes that prolonged conflict brings immense hardships and sufferings to civilian population. He hoped that peace will prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends.

Ukraine vows to solve problems of Pakistani students studying in Ukraine

Speaking on the occasion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that Ukraine was thinking of boosting trade and solving existing problems of Pakistani students studying in Ukraine. He said Ukraine can offer digitalization of state services to make government more convenient to engage with its own citizens.

He said we will be looking forward to hold the inaugural meeting of a Pakistan-Ukraine commission on economic cooperation. He said Ukraine considers Pakistan a good partner and is ready to work in the area of food security.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also thanked Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance for the people of Pakistan.

Ukraine FM arrives in Pakistan, paving way for strengthened ties

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a momentous two-day maiden visit, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

This is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993.

A warm reception awaited the distinguished guest as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During their bilateral meeting, the two foreign ministers engaged in in-depth discussions, covering a wide range of matters of mutual interest.

Both sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in various sectors, exploring new avenues for trade, investment, and collaboration in agriculture and higher education.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity and environmental consciousness, Foreign Minister Kuleba and Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari jointly planted a sapling in the lawns of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.