Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Two cops martyred as unidentified assailants attack Peshawar police

Firing incident occurred at police picket in Model Town area
Samaa Web Desk Jul 20, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In a tragic incident, two policemen were martyred, and two others sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at a police picket set up in Model Town area of Peshawar past midnight.

The casualties were immediately rushed to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for medical attention, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The deceased were identified as constable Wajid and driver Farman, as confirmed by the hospital spokesperson. Feroze and Sayar are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The incident took place at a police picket in the area, and authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Peshawar Police

policemen killed

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular