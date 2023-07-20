Two cops martyred as unidentified assailants attack Peshawar police

In a tragic incident, two policemen were martyred, and two others sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at a police picket set up in Model Town area of Peshawar past midnight.

The casualties were immediately rushed to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for medical attention, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The deceased were identified as constable Wajid and driver Farman, as confirmed by the hospital spokesperson. Feroze and Sayar are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The incident took place at a police picket in the area, and authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.