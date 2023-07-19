Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 19 July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 19 July 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 19 July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Rain-related incidents claim 19 lives across country PPP to tweak LG laws again to empower Karachi mayor Army called in to assist police in Punjab for Ashura’s processions security Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Amir Khan apologises to wife Faryal for texting other women Fans moved by Wahaj and Yumna’s emotional goodbye note to ‘Tere Bin’ Car crash claims life of PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son