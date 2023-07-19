India A beat Pakistan A by eight wickets in Emerging Asia Cup

India A defeated Pakistan A by eight wickets in the last group stage match, as both of them booked a place in the semifinal of the event.

Pakistan A batted first and got off to a disappointing start as Saim Ayub and Omair Bin Yousaf were dismissed in the fourth over.

Indian bowlers picked up wickets in regular intervals, as Rajvardhan Hangargekar got five-wicket haul and helped his side restrict arch-rivals to just 205 runs.

Qasim Akram top scored for Pakistan with 48 runs Sahibzada Farhan added 35 runs. Mubasir Khan and Mehran Mumtaz added 28 and 25 respectively.

In reply, Indian openers got off to a great start as Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma added 58 runs.

Mubasir Khan picked up Abhishek Sharma’s wicket for 20 runs but Sai Sudharsan showed his class and scored a century.

Nikin Jose also scored a half-century whereas skipper Yash Dhull remained not out on 21.

Pakistan A will take on hosts Sri Lanka A whereas India A will face Bangladesh A. Both semifinals will be held on Friday, 21 July.