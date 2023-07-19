Dar affirms Pakistan’s commitment to international obligations

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to meeting all international obligations within the specified timeframe. He conveyed this determination during a meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister also emphasized Pakistan’s resolve to fulfill the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the recently concluded Standby Arrangement. He commended the ADB for its significant role in promoting sustainable development initiatives within the country.

Ishaq Dar provided the delegation with an overview of the current economic outlook of Pakistan. On their part, the ADB delegation, led by Mr. Young Ye, expressed their appreciation for the government’s efforts in implementing reforms and policy decisions aimed at achieving sustainable economic development.

The ADB also pledged support to Pakistan, particularly in initiatives to enhance food security and aid in the rehabilitation of those affected by floods.

The delegation extended gratitude to the Finance Minister for ensuring the expeditious progress of various development projects executed by the ADB in the country.