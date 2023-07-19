PPP to tweak LG laws again to empower Karachi mayor

The Sindh government has decided to amend the Local Government (LG) Act 2013 once again to grant additional powers to the Karachi mayor.

Under the new amendments, the mayor will assume the role of Chairman of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

Moreover, the appointment of the director general (DG) of the development authorities falling in the jurisdiction of the council will undergo a revamp too. The mayor or the chairman of the respective development agency will appoint an official from a pool of three officers.

All employees of the development agencies in Sindh will now be designated as council employees.

Similarly, the mayor will be the ex-officio chairman of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) and the regional board of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB).

However, he can recommend a name from among three candidates available in the cadre to be appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of either body.

The proposed amendment to the Act will require the provincial finance commission to make recommendations within 180 days after its constitution.