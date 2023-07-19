Gippy Grewal announces ‘Jine Lahore Ni Vekhaya,’ sends fans into frenzy

In an exciting update for film enthusiasts, Gippy Grewal has officially announced the commencement of shooting for his upcoming project, ’Jine Lahore Ni Vekhaya.

Gippy Grewal, a renowned actor and filmmaker, has garnered a loyal fan base with his impressive body of work.

The announcement of ‘Jine Lahore Ni Vekhaya’ has piqued curiosity among fans, as they eagerly anticipate the cinematic experience that Grewal is set to deliver.

The “Carry on Jatta 3” star posted a poster of the film along with a heart-winning caption saying, “A Movie Close To My Heart. Here We Announce ‘Jine Lahore Ni Vekhya’ Shoot will go on floor early 2024.”

His fans from Pakistan along with rest of the fans await further updates as it holds a special place for them than any other, since it seems to feature a story based on one of their major cities, Lahore.

‘Jine Lahore Ni Vekhaya’ is expected to be a promising project, showcasing Gippy Grewal’s talent and his ability to tell compelling stories on the silver screen. Fans are eager to witness his vision come to life through this film.