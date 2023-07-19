FBR chairman inaugurates newly constructed Tax House in Murree

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmad Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Tax House at Murree on Wednesday.

FBR chairman said that keeping in view the distance from Rawalpindi, it was imperative to establish a Tax Office in Murree to provide tax-related services to the people of the region at their doorstep.

He stated that FBR is committed to facilitate taxpayers in all possible ways and various initiatives are being undertaken to broaden the tax base and improve tax compliance.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Rawalpindi Tehmina Aamer briefed the participants about establishment of Tax House at Murree.

She said that outreach to the public and facilitation of taxpayers have always been the prime objectives of FBR. She added that establishment of Inland Revenue Office at Murree is another step in that direction.

On this occasion, member administration Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi and member operations-IR Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana were also present.