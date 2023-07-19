Finland closes Russian consulate in tit-for-tat move

Finland announced Wednesday it will withdraw consent for Russia to operate its consulate general in Turku in southwestern Finland as of October 1, the prime minister’s office said.

President Sauli Niinisto and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy made the decision in response to Russia’s announcement that it would close Finland’s consulate general in St Petersburg, the office said in a statement.

The Russian announcement, made July 6, was in turn a retaliation for Finland expelling nine Russian diplomats in June.

At the time, Niinisto wrote in a post to Twitter that Russia’s consulate in Turku was the counterpart of Finland’s consulate in St Petersburg.

Finland said the nine expelled diplomats had acted in an “intelligence capacity”.

In Wednesday’s statement, the president and the committee called Russia’s countermove “an asymmetric response”.

The status of Russia’s consulate in Mariehamn on the island of Aland was also under discussion, it added.