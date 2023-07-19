Islamabad police arrest 3 involved in schoolgirl rape

Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested three of four nominated suspects involved in the alleged rape of a schoolgirl at gunpoint.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station.

The police had registered a case against the suspects on the complaint of the victim’s mother following which three of them were arrested.

The officials said they were carrying out raids to arrest the suspect on the run.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the victim’s daughter was lured to a deserted house in Sinyari village by a friend named Anish.

It added that Afad Malik, Hasan Shakeel, and Junaid were also present there.

According to the FIR, Afad Malik and Junaid raped the victim by holding a gun to her head while Anish and Hasan Shakeel sexually assaulted her too.

The police said that further investigation into the case was underway.