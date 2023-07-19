Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

PCB Head Zaka Ashraf hopes Asia Cup trophy will come in Pakistan

Pakistan had also won Asia Cup last time during Zaka Ashraf's tenure in 2012
Qadir Khawaja Jul 19, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: PCB/Twitter
PHOTO: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf said that it was a great moment for Pakistan cricket that they were hosting the event for the first time since 2008.

He was addressing at an event in Lahore, where he unveiled the trophy of Asia Cup as well and announced the schedule too.

Zaka Ashraf reminded everyone that Pakistan team had won the Asia Cup last time in 2012, which was also during his tenure.

PCB MC Head congratulated Nepal on qualifying for the Asia Cup first time, who will play the opening match against Pakistan in Multan.

Zaka Ashraf added that Multan will be hosting a match of Asia Cup, as the city has some of the most passionate cricket fans.

The Sports Advisor of CM Punjab, Wahab Riaz also congratulated PCB and said that Pakistan could win the event as they have some of the best ODI players in all departments.

Former skipper Muhammad Hafeez said that it was a happy occasion for everyone and it would be a perfect opportunity for Pakistan to win the title again.

pcb chairman

Asia Cup 2023

zaka ashraf

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular