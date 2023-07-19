PCB Head Zaka Ashraf hopes Asia Cup trophy will come in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf said that it was a great moment for Pakistan cricket that they were hosting the event for the first time since 2008.

He was addressing at an event in Lahore, where he unveiled the trophy of Asia Cup as well and announced the schedule too.

Zaka Ashraf reminded everyone that Pakistan team had won the Asia Cup last time in 2012, which was also during his tenure.

PCB MC Head congratulated Nepal on qualifying for the Asia Cup first time, who will play the opening match against Pakistan in Multan.

Zaka Ashraf added that Multan will be hosting a match of Asia Cup, as the city has some of the most passionate cricket fans.

The Sports Advisor of CM Punjab, Wahab Riaz also congratulated PCB and said that Pakistan could win the event as they have some of the best ODI players in all departments.

Former skipper Muhammad Hafeez said that it was a happy occasion for everyone and it would be a perfect opportunity for Pakistan to win the title again.