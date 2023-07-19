Pakistan’s IT Services export declines slightly to $2.37 billion in FY 2022-23

Pakistan’s earnings from Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2022-23 amounted to US$ 2,369.110 million. This figure reflects a slight decline of 0.59 percent compared to the US$ 2,383.140 million earned during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal year, 2021-22.

According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), breaking down the IT services exports during July-May (2022-23), the export of computer services experienced a marginal decrease of 0.16 percent, declining from US$ 1,913.360 million in the previous fiscal year to US$ 1,910.39 million this year.

Analyzing specific segments within computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decline of 2.38 percent, going from US$ 715.743 million to US$ 698.737 million. On the other hand, exports of hardware consultancy services recorded a substantial increase of 114.50 percent, rising from US$ 2.448 million to US$ 5.251 million.

Furthermore, exports and imports of computer software-related services grew by 5.47 percent, going up from US$ 512.167 million to US$ 540.169 million. The exports of repair and maintenance services also showed an increase, reaching US$ 2.822 million from the previous US$ 1.435 million.

Conversely, other computer services witnessed a decrease of 2.66 percent, declining from US$ 681.567 million to US$ 663.411 million during the specified period.

Shifting to information services, exports in this category saw a decline of 8.91 percent, dropping from US$ 4.940 million to US$ 4.500 million. Specifically, exports of news agency services declined by 18.21 percent, decreasing from US$ 3.234 million to US$ 2.645 million. However, exports of other information services increased by 8.73 percent, rising from US$ 1.706 million to US$ 1.855 million.

Finally, telecommunication services exports also experienced a decrease of 2.28 percent, going from US$ 464.840 million to US$ 454.220 million during the specified period. Within this segment, call center services exports increased by 7.55 percent, rising from US$ 197.265 million to US$ 212.158 million. On the other hand, exports of other telecommunication services decreased by 9.53 percent, declining from US$ 267.575 million to US$ 242.062 million.

The data from PBS highlights the performance of Pakistan’s IT services sector during the mentioned period, with varying trends observed across different segments of the industry.