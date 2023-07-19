PM calls for emulating Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings on Islamic New Year

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of the new Islamic year called upon the nation to follow the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions and emphasised the importance of fostering a society based on social justice and equality.

In his message marking the start of Hijri year 1445, the Prime Minister urged everyone to promote tolerance, understanding, and respect for each other, regardless of their differences. He hoped for a society that upholds principles such as compassion, equality, and social justice.

Sharif extended warm greetings to the nation and the Muslim Ummah, praying that the new Islamic year would bring peace, progress, and prosperity to Pakistan and the entire Muslim world. He also prayed for the ease and well-being of Muslims suffering around the globe, particularly in Kashmir and Palestine, hoping they find peace and prosperity.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the Islamic new year, he mentioned the sacrifice of the family of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) under the leadership of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He acknowledged their unwavering stance against oppression and tyranny, considering their sacrifice an enduring example of courage and devotion to truth and justice.

PM Shehbaz underlined that the events of the past serve as a reminder of the values of compassion, justice, and unity. He encouraged followers to stand against injustice and work towards creating a society characterized by peace, harmony, and coexistence.

The PM also expressed gratitude for the alleviation of economic difficulties in Pakistan, attributing it to the government’s hard work. He prayed for the permanent eradication of economic problems and wished for Pakistan to flourish as a hub of progress and prosperity, with the entire nation united despite their differences.