Cypher probe: FIA summons Imran Khan

Shortly after the principal secretary to the deposed prime minister, Azam Khan, refuted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s cypher narrative as “baseless,” the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the former premier for investigations into the case.

Khan has been asked to appear at the FIA headquarters on July 25, and bring documents related to the case with him.

The FIA has been investigating the cypher case since last year.

The case relates to an alleged plot by the United States (US) to overthrow the PTI government.

In the summons, the FIA has warned the PTI chairman that action will be taken against him if he fails to appear.