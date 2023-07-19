ECP directs political parties to submit account statements by Aug 29

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-23 by August 29.

According to the ECP spokesperson, political parties are required, as per Section 210 of the Elections Act 2017, to file their statement of accounts with the ECP for the financial year ending on June 30.

Section 210 of the Elections Act 2017 states that a political party must submit a consolidated statement of its audited accounts on Form-D to the commission within 60 days from the close of a financial year.

This statement should contain details of annual income and expenses, sources of funds, and assets and liabilities.

The statement submitted to the ECP should be accompanied by a chartered accountant’s audit report on the party’s accounts, along with a certificate signed by an authorised office-bearer of the party head confirming that no funds from any prohibited source under the Elections Act 2017 were received by the political party, and the statement presents an accurate financial position.

The required Form-D for the statement of accounts is provided in the Elections Act 2017.

Printed forms are available for free at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad and the offices of the provincial election commissioners in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan.

Additionally, the Form-D/pro forma for the source of funds is available on the ECP’s website.

The ECP emphasised that overwriting should be avoided, and the membership or certificate issued by ICAP (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan) for the engaged auditor should be attached to the Form-D, along with the last valid renewal certificate.

The Form-D should also include a legible copy of each of the party’s bank statements for the period of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, along with a bank reconciliation statement.