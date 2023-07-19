Ranbir exclaims ‘he wouldn’t risk football match’ with Alia Bhatt as she ‘sulks’

In a playful and light-hearted moment, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he wouldn’t dare challenge Alia Bhatt to a game of football, jokingly citing her competitive nature.

The actor’s comment sparked playful banter among fans and showcased the fun-loving rapport shared by the couple.

During an interaction, Kapoor playfully stated, “I wouldn’t play football with Alia because I know she would sulk for a long time if I beat her.” The remark brought a smile to many faces, as it highlighted the couple’s playful and teasing relationship dynamics.

Fans took to social media to share their amusement and appreciation for the couple’s light-hearted banter. The frisky comment by Kapoor showcased the camaraderie and shared sense of humour between the two actors, generating a buzz among their admirers.

A fan tweeted, “Ranbir Kapoor’s comment about not playing football with Alia is just adorable! They have such an incredible bond and their playful spirit shines through.”

Another wrote, “Ranbir and Alia’s playful banter is just too cute! It’s refreshing to see their lighthearted moments. They truly bring out the best in each other.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s comment further solidified the couple’s popularity, garnering attention from fans and followers who enjoy their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

While Kapoor’s comment was in good humour, it provided a glimpse into the light-hearted dynamic between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans continue to appreciate the couple’s chemistry and eagerly anticipate their joint appearances, both on and off the silver screen.