Mega scandal: Customs officials buy 500 tolas from ‘hush money’

In an alleged mega corruption scandal of customs officers, the arrested officers bought 500 tola gold from the bribery money from a jewelers’ shop in Clifton in a span of a month, on an anonymous receipts.

Sources claimed that FIA raided jeweler’s shop in Clifton, who sold gold to corrupt customs officials.

The FIA team has also recovered the account registers and raided the house of the customs officer who bought gold for the officers.

“An amount of five million rupee given as advance for the purchase of gold was also recovered,” sources further claimed.