ACC President Jay Shah announces schedule of Asia Cup 2023

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah announced the schedule of Asia Cup 2023 on Twitter, in which he confirmed that the first match would be played in Multan, between Pakistan and Nepal.

Jay Shah called Asia Cup a symbol of unity and togetherness, as both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the event.

Pakistan’s two cities Multan and Lahore will host the matches whereas Sri Lanka’s Kandy will host three matches of group stage and Colombo will host Super four matches, along with the final.

Earlier, it was decided that Pakistan will play only one match at home, but now Pakistan will play one match in Sultan and one Super four match against Bangladesh or Afghanistan in Lahore.

The big match between Pakistan and India in group stage will be played in Kandy on 2 September whereas both sides could meet again on 10 September in Colombo as well.

The final will be played on 17 September in Colombo.