Imran Khan once again tenders apology to female judge

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday once again issued an apology before the district and sessions court regarding the case of threatening a female judge, Zeba Chaudhry.

During his appearance at the court of Islamabad Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman, the hearing of the case took place.

Khan’s apology came in response to a fiery speech he delivered in Islamabad’s F-9 Park just months after his ouster in April 2023, where he directed threats towards top Islamabad police officials and Judge Zeba.

He had vowed not to spare them and threatened to file cases against them for allegedly mistreating his party leader, Shahbaz Gill.

During the court hearing today, Imran Khan maintained that he had already expressed his apologies when he visited Judge Zeba’s court earlier.

He stated, “I went to the court of the female judge and said that if my statement offended anyone, I apologise.”

However, on that previous occasion, when he attempted to apologise to the judge, he was informed that she was on leave, and her courtroom was closed.

Khan reiterated his intentions today and conveyed his apology once more, requesting the court reader to bear witness to his arrival and deliver the message to the female judge.