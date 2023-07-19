IPP poises to become party of masses as it unveils manifesto

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Wednesday unveiled the party’s manifesto, outlining a roadmap of public service and national development for the country.

IPP Central Information Secretary Firdous Ashiq Awan spoke to the media and said that the manifesto reflects the collective thinking and political character of the party leadership.

At the heart of the IPP’s manifesto lies a strong emphasis on upholding the sanctity of Prophethood and defending it, making it the party’s foremost priority.

Moreover, the party’s focus on youth empowerment is evident through the introduction of special packages, which were unprecedented in previous party manifestos.

The youth will have access to easy loans to support their entrepreneurial ventures and benefit from innovative plans aimed at revolutionising the IT sector.

In an effort to uplift the poor and middle-class families, the manifesto promises to provide free electricity up to 300 units per household.

Additionally, the labourers will receive a minimum wage of Rs50,000.

To promote sustainable agriculture, the IPP intends to transfer tube wells to subsidised solar panels and implement agrarian reforms.

Healthcare and women’s empowerment are also high on the IPP’s agenda, with plans to establish modern and equipped free dispensaries at the Union Council (UC) level and provide opportunities for women to thrive in various fields.

Addressing environmental concerns, the IPP pledges to introduce air-conditioned electric buses for citizens’ convenience and undertake crucial dam and reservoir projects as part of their sovereign foreign policy manifesto.

The manifesto also underscores the importance of promoting sports and local tourism industries, protecting minority rights, and safeguarding the property and rights of overseas Pakistanis.

Concrete measures to combat terrorism in the country and improve the systems of the police department, administration, judiciary, and tax collection are among the IPP’s top priorities.

Awan declared the manifesto to be the foundation of a ‘Digital Pakistan’, and the IPP envisions becoming the pioneer in establishing a stable, strong, and prosperous nation.

She emphasised that the era of politics based on hatred and division has come to a close, and it is time to move forward with a united spirit of development and prosperity.