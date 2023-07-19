India once again releases water in Ravi’s Nullah Auj

India has once again released water in the River Ravi’s Nullah Auj. With the arrival of water, the administration has started mobilizing.

The irrigation department in Shakargarh has said that a current of 60,000 cusecs is passing through the Ravi’s Nullah Auj.

It further said that there is a capacity of 300,000 cusecs to pass through the nullah.

The deputy commissioner said all the departments, including Rescue 1122, have been put on high alert.

He also said that there is no emergency situation in any river or canal across the district.

The farmers trapped in Nullah Dek have been rescued, he added.