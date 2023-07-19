16 killed in suspected electrocuting mishap in India

At least 16 people lost their lives while six others were injured in what is believed to be an electrocution accident at a sewage treatment plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, a northern state in India.

Government officials confirmed the incident and have initiated a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause behind this devastating accident.

The sewage treatment plant, situated in the beautiful and ecologically sensitive Himalayan state, was part of a flagship program led by the federal government to preserve and protect the sacred river Ganga.

Among the deceased were a police officer and three Home Guard personnel, who are suspected to have lost their lives while trying to rescue the police officer.

The identities of the other victims have not been released to the public yet, as authorities work to inform their families.

Himanshu Khurana, the district magistrate of Chamoli, spoke about the incident, saying, “How the incident happened will only become clear after a detailed inquiry, but it seems, on the surface, to have happened due to electrocution”.