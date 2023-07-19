Sanaullah terms Azam’s statement charge sheet against Imran Khan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday while reacting to the former principal secretary to the deposed prime minister Azam Khan’s statement about the US cypher drama termed a clear charge sheet against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan.

Sanauallah in his statement slated Imran Khan for his alleged actions, stating that the PTI chairman had caused significant harm to foreign relations by turning the cypher issue into a mockery.

The interior minister lamented the damaging impact this had on Pakistan’s reputation in the international arena.

Referring to Azam Khan’s confession, Sanaullah emphasised that the statement served as an indictment against Imran Khan and his leadership of the PTI.

Drawing a historical parallel, Sanaullah alluded to Mir Jafar saying Khan’s actions were reminiscent of this betrayal, accusing him of conspiring against national institutions and causing harm to the country’s interests.