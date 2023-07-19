Police writes to CTD over issue of FIR into Peshawar FC attack

On the matter of registration of an FIR into the blast near an FC vehicle in Peshawar’s posh Hayatabad area, the city’s Tatara police station has sent a message to the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The letter states that FC officials were performing duty in an official vehicle when a suicide bomber rammed his car into the FC vehicle.

The suicide bomber died on the spot, while the official vehicle was completely destroyed, the letter says.

The face of the attacker remained pretty much safe and the fingerprints remained intact in the bombing, the letter adds.

Meanwhile, the CTD and investigation agencies are probing into yesterday’s suicide bombing.

The engine and chassis number of the attacker’s vehicle have been sent for a forensic test.

The investigation agencies have obtained the CCTV footage from cameras installed around Hayatabad. The engine and chassis number of the vehicle used in the attack have been sent for forensics.

The attacker’s organs and blood samples have also been obtained and sent for a DNA analysis.

Six FC personnel were injured in the alleged suicide blast on Tuesday.